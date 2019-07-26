United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Share Price Rose While Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Holding; Vmware Cl A (VMW) Shares Rose While Montag A & Associates Boosted Position by $2.04 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $178.11. About 396,221 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 72.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 4,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,589 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122,000, down from 5,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 162 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 8.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25,564 shares to 31,417 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 19,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,483 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stephens Ar reported 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Kbc Gp Nv has 0.22% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 401,675 were reported by Amer Century. 4 are owned by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 6,061 shares. Missouri-based Natl Bank has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 1,428 are held by Perigon Wealth Management Limited. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 13,510 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 350 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 29,332 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 167,900 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 7,405 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “Dell Technologies and VMWare Risk Falling Further – Charts – TheStreet.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VMware (VMW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 1,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 2,937 shares. Prudential Fin reported 8,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru reported 93,248 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). State Street holds 41,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,393 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 653 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 988 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 263,659 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 425 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 23,850 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 155,504 shares to 601,929 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 61,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Jumei Intl Hldg Ltd (NYSE:JMEI).

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why U.S. Lime & Minerals Should Consider A $20 Per Share Special Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2015, Fool.com published: “Strong Construction Demand Builds Another Solid Quarter for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. – The Motley Fool” on January 31, 2017. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CAI International Inc (CAI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United States Lime & Minerals declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2016.