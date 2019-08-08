United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at Unifirst (UNF) Raised By 21.07%

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) had an increase of 21.07% in short interest. UNF’s SI was 282,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.07% from 233,000 shares previously. With 115,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)’s short sellers to cover UNF’s short positions. The SI to Unifirst Corporation’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 129,248 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:USLM) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s current price of $83.00 translates into 0.16% yield. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 2,331 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $788,405 activity. The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 sold 5,584 shares worth $788,405.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company owns 93 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,957 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd. Gam Ag owns 2,210 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 134,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 5,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,300 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has 1,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 3,772 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 23,812 shares. Cwm Ltd Company owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% or 277,530 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 5,157 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 60,935 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 63,452 shares.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $465.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 23.37 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.