United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Perceptive Advisors Upped By $700,000 Its Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)’s stock declined 18.06%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 2.88 million shares with $41.77 million value, up from 2.83M last quarter. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 313,505 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA); 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:USLM) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s current price of $78.04 translates into 0.17% yield. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.79% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 6,209 shares traded or 184.29% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 3,050 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 6,325 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Geode Capital Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,920 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 263,659 shares. 18 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,323 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 653 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 148,539 shares. Cardinal Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 16,251 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $437.96 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 21.98 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Profit Soars on Tax Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has $29 highest and $16 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 90.68% above currents $11.8 stock price. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”.