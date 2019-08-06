United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Nmi Holdings Has 1.45 Sentiment

Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 93 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 64 sold and decreased their stock positions in Nmi Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 59.08 million shares, up from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nmi Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 53 Increased: 57 New Position: 36.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:USLM) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s current price of $81.49 translates into 0.17% yield. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 443 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $457.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 454,552 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2.79% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. for 5.68 million shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 430,115 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.45% invested in the company for 131,556 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 1.08% in the stock. Old West Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 103,214 shares.

