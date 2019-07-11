United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 77 3.19 N/A 3.66 22.77 GMS Inc. 18 0.29 N/A 1.18 16.02

Table 1 demonstrates United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and GMS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GMS Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than GMS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% GMS Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Liquidity

10.7 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. Its rival GMS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GMS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and GMS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively GMS Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential downside of -11.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares and 93.4% of GMS Inc. shares. 1.1% are United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of GMS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 1.94% 6.95% 16.83% 11.15% 8.76% 17.49% GMS Inc. 0.42% 13.52% -4.77% 9.72% -36.3% 27.66%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GMS Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats GMS Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.