United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

This is a contrast between United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 78 0.00 2.03M 3.66 22.07 Aspen Aerogels Inc. 6 0.00 19.23M -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Aspen Aerogels Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 2,593,917.71% 9.3% 8.4% Aspen Aerogels Inc. 311,669,367.91% -43.7% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta means United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s 2.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Aspen Aerogels Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Aspen Aerogels Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 68.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aspen Aerogels Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. -5.61% -1.44% 1.74% 16.79% 0.51% 13.92% Aspen Aerogels Inc. -5.01% -5.71% 57.14% 148.12% 27.66% 209.86%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has weaker performance than Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc.