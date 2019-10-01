United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

This is a contrast between United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|78
|0.00
|2.03M
|3.66
|22.07
|Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|6
|0.00
|19.23M
|-1.41
|0.00
Demonstrates United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Aspen Aerogels Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|2,593,917.71%
|9.3%
|8.4%
|Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|311,669,367.91%
|-43.7%
|-31.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.58 beta means United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s 2.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Aspen Aerogels Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Aerogels Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Aspen Aerogels Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 68.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aspen Aerogels Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|-5.61%
|-1.44%
|1.74%
|16.79%
|0.51%
|13.92%
|Aspen Aerogels Inc.
|-5.01%
|-5.71%
|57.14%
|148.12%
|27.66%
|209.86%
For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has weaker performance than Aspen Aerogels Inc.
Summary
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aspen Aerogels Inc.
