United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Stake Maintained by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co; Loews (L) Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Has Lowered Its Position by $549,054

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 5,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,320 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in United States Lime & Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 251 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 8.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews (L) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,953 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 167,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Loews for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 139,542 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 36,586 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0.16% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 4,638 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 36,979 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Llp has 1.49% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Altrinsic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 220,274 shares. 324,781 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management holds 255,273 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 1,149 shares. 1,910 are held by Reilly Ltd Llc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.92 million shares. First Citizens National Bank Trust Com holds 31,259 shares. Sun Life invested in 466 shares or 0% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 47,800 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. 10,528 shares were sold by TISCH JAMES S, worth $479,614 on Monday, February 11. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of stock or 10,528 shares.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 1.32% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.76 per share. L’s profit will be $234.49M for 17.92 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.37% negative EPS growth.

