United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Clear Channel Communications (CCU)’s Sentiment Is 2

Clear Channel Communications Inc (CCU) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 56 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 sold and reduced their positions in Clear Channel Communications Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 30.88 million shares, up from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clear Channel Communications Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:USLM) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s current price of $83.01 translates into 0.16% yield. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1,099 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 71,086 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. for 162,000 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 147,037 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Capital Management Llp has 0.58% invested in the company for 93,517 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 57,530 shares.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage firm principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. The firm operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine divisions. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary brands and licensed brands; cider and spirits; and wines.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $465.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

