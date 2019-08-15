United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019; Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Had 3 Bulls

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:USLM) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s current price of $82.84 translates into 0.16% yield. United States Lime & Minerals Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 3,494 shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c

Among 6 analysts covering Britvic PLC (LON:BVIC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Britvic PLC has GBX 1025 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 906.67’s average target is 6.92% above currents GBX 848 stock price. Britvic PLC had 22 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Berenberg. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1010 target in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Investec given on Friday, May 24. The stock of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) rating on Thursday, April 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 1020 target. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. See Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) latest ratings:

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $464.90 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 243 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0.02% or 224,345 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 195,475 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co has 4,393 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com owns 62,320 shares. 30 are held by Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2,937 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,589 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 263,659 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 4,131 shares.

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Profit Soars on Tax Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.29% or GBX 2.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 848. About 62,702 shares traded. Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.