United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Stake Held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, up from 131,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 5,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 62,320 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in United States Lime & Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 687 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Profit Soars on Tax Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes a Stock Risky? – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 331,269 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd Inc (BIF) by 61,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,763 shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 552 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 0.36% or 16,251 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 6,325 shares. 30 are held by Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 35,452 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 41,691 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,589 shares stake. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Renaissance Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 224,345 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,117 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,338 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has 7.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 574,152 are owned by Sit Investment Associate. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 268,209 shares. Peoples Fin Svcs Corp invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford holds 3.41% or 1.56M shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 4.12% or 186,181 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,916 shares. Moreover, Palouse Capital Mngmt has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,464 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc reported 20,864 shares. Inr Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 0% or 71 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,677 shares. Dsc Advsr LP invested in 0.3% or 13,931 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.29 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.48% or 2.62M shares.