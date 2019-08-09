United States Cellular (USM) Reaches $35.82 Yearly Low; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Has 1.39 Sentiment

The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) hit a new 52-week low and has $33.67 target or 6.00% below today’s $35.82 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.09 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $33.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $185.58 million less. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 162,503 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 68 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 49 trimmed and sold equity positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 25.02 million shares, up from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Esperion Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 32 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Meditor Group Ltd holds 20.17% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.68 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.52 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 2.25% invested in the company for 479,767 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Management L.P. has invested 1.44% in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esperion (ESPR) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ITW, ESPR, TEAM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Esperion Provides Bempedoic Acid Franchise Development Program Updates; Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Esperion Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Misses Q2 EPS by 15c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 343,677 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 22.18 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Consumers Rate U.S. Cellular Highest for Network Quality in the North Central Region in Latest J.D. Power Study – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need To Know About United States Cellular Corporation’s (NYSE:USM) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold United States Cellular Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 5 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 70,574 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.02% or 24,010 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 9,154 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 909 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 2,073 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 53 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 11,170 shares. Ent Fincl Serv reported 149 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited stated it has 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 34,055 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. United States Cellular had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USM in report on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by B. Riley & Co.