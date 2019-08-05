United States Cellular (USM) Lost It’s JP Morgan Underweight Rating; Graco (GGG)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Graco Inc (GGG) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 150 funds started new and increased positions, while 138 reduced and sold their stock positions in Graco Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 133.33 million shares, down from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Graco Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 115 Increased: 97 New Position: 53.

In analysts note made public on Monday morning, JP Morgan raised shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to a Neutral rating from Underweight. JP Morgan currently has a $46.0000 price target on the stock. The firm price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)‘s current price.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 483,857 shares traded. Graco Inc. (GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $210,081 activity.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 8.76% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. for 334,425 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 566,009 shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 3.18% invested in the company for 5.28 million shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 3.1% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 23.38 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Among 2 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United States Cellular has $5300 highest and $50 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 34.82% above currents $38.2 stock price. United States Cellular had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, May 6. The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 23.65 P/E ratio. It also provides roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold United States Cellular Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% or 49,512 shares. Riverhead Cap reported 31,129 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 139,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 17,195 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 75,252 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 829,713 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Llc invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Renaissance Ltd Co owns 932,762 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 321,199 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 3,392 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 222,503 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited owns 259,467 shares.

The stock decreased 17.10% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.01 million shares traded or 341.43% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500.