United States Cellular (USM) Holder Mackay Shields Cut Stake; Tompkins Financial Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (USM) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 20,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.68% . The institutional investor held 154,757 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 175,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in United States Cellular Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 319,467 shares traded or 33.27% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 2.35% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.93M shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,841 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Independent Incorporated has invested 1.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bancshares Of The West reported 67,969 shares stake. Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc owns 98 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Service has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Security Natl Trust owns 28,059 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 172,134 shares. Ci Invs reported 77,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 47,156 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested in 12,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 67,635 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.51% or 722,166 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Hldgs LP owns 0.68% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,584 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,219 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 11,032 shares to 35,259 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 83,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY).