United States Cellular (USM) Holder Bank Of America Lifted Stake by $418,590; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Increased Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding by $13.68 Million; Stock Value Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 3909.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 273,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 280,666 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 618,272 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (USM) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 9,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.68% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 40,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in United States Cellular Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 17.10% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.01 million shares traded or 341.43% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,870 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN).

