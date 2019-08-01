United States Cellular (USM) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Shorts at KUBOTA ORDINARY SHARES (KUBTF) Lowered By 51.66%

KUBOTA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KUBTF) had a decrease of 51.66% in short interest. KUBTF’s SI was 525,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.66% from 1.09M shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 219 days are for KUBOTA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KUBTF)’s short sellers to cover KUBTF’s short positions. It closed at $15.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. USM’s profit would be $35.40M giving it 29.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, United States Cellular Corporation’s analysts see -33.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 192,093 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Among 2 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United States Cellular had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5300 target in Monday, May 6 report.

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS and US Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United States Cellular Corporation (USM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 26.27 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.09 billion. The Company’s Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. This segment also offers farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generator engines; mini excavators, wheel loaders, compact track and skid steer loaders, and other construction machinery related products; and scales, weighing and measuring control systems, vending machines, air-conditioning equipment, and air purifiers.

Another recent and important Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUBTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Motion Control Leader Nabtesco Moves Toward High Margin Service Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017.