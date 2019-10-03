United States Cellular Corporation (USM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Wireless Communications company, United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United States Cellular Corporation has 28.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand United States Cellular Corporation has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has United States Cellular Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular Corporation 43,103,448.28% 4.00% 2.10% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares United States Cellular Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular Corporation 15.75M 37 26.33 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

United States Cellular Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United States Cellular Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.00 2.58

With consensus target price of $45.25, United States Cellular Corporation has a potential upside of 36.46%. The competitors have a potential upside of 86.76%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that United States Cellular Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United States Cellular Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Cellular Corporation -0.35% 7.91% -1.68% -14.62% 38.37% -7.85% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year United States Cellular Corporation has -7.85% weaker performance while United States Cellular Corporation’s competitors have 13.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Cellular Corporation are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, United States Cellular Corporation’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Cellular Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Cellular Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that United States Cellular Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United States Cellular Corporation’s competitors are 33.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Dividends

United States Cellular Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United States Cellular Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors United States Cellular Corporation.