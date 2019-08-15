United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.79 N/A 0.01 80.56 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United States Antimony Corporation and Trilogy Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United States Antimony Corporation and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Trilogy Metals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.