United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|0.00
|46.86M
|0.01
|80.56
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|1
|0.00
|19.03M
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of United States Antimony Corporation and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Antimony Corporation
|7,276,397,515.53%
|5.5%
|3.4%
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|2,275,771,346.57%
|-9.5%
|-9.2%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.45 beta indicates that United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
United States Antimony Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United States Antimony Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares and 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. About 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
|Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
|-10.22%
|5.49%
|4.17%
|-11.12%
|-27.25%
|1.67%
For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has stronger performance than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
