United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 0.00 46.86M 0.01 80.56 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 0.00 19.03M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of United States Antimony Corporation and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 7,276,397,515.53% 5.5% 3.4% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 2,275,771,346.57% -9.5% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Antimony Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United States Antimony Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares and 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. About 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has stronger performance than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.