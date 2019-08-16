United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.21 N/A 0.01 80.56 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United States Antimony Corporation and Maverix Metals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United States Antimony Corporation and Maverix Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 0.87% respectively. Insiders held 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares. Comparatively, 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation was less bullish than Maverix Metals Inc.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Maverix Metals Inc.