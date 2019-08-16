United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|5.21
|N/A
|0.01
|80.56
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United States Antimony Corporation and Maverix Metals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|5.5%
|3.4%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both United States Antimony Corporation and Maverix Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 0.87% respectively. Insiders held 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares. Comparatively, 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
For the past year United States Antimony Corporation was less bullish than Maverix Metals Inc.
Summary
United States Antimony Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Maverix Metals Inc.
