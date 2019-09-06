United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|4.83
|N/A
|0.01
|80.56
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|3
|23.41
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
Table 1 highlights United States Antimony Corporation and Energy Fuels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|5.5%
|3.4%
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
United States Antimony Corporation and Energy Fuels Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 0%. Insiders held 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
For the past year United States Antimony Corporation had bullish trend while Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Energy Fuels Inc.
