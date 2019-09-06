United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 4.83 N/A 0.01 80.56 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.41 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights United States Antimony Corporation and Energy Fuels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United States Antimony Corporation and Energy Fuels Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 0%. Insiders held 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation had bullish trend while Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Energy Fuels Inc.