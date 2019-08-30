United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.04 N/A 0.01 80.56 Ramaco Resources Inc. 5 0.69 N/A 0.66 7.37

In table 1 we can see United States Antimony Corporation and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ramaco Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United States Antimony Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United States Antimony Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United States Antimony Corporation and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Antimony Corporation. Its rival Ramaco Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Ramaco Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United States Antimony Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United States Antimony Corporation and Ramaco Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 40.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United States Antimony Corporation and Ramaco Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 75.8%. United States Antimony Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 39.9% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation had bullish trend while Ramaco Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors United States Antimony Corporation.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.