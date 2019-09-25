United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Comparing side by side

Since United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 4.57 N/A 0.01 80.56 Livent Corporation 8 2.28 N/A 0.76 8.45

Table 1 highlights United States Antimony Corporation and Livent Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Livent Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United States Antimony Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United States Antimony Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Livent Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United States Antimony Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Livent Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Livent Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United States Antimony Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown United States Antimony Corporation and Livent Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Livent Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 43.88% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United States Antimony Corporation and Livent Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 40.08%. 9.1% are United States Antimony Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Livent Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation had bullish trend while Livent Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors United States Antimony Corporation.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.