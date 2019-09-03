United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Comparison side by side

Since United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.04 N/A 0.01 80.56 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.15 N/A 2.07 26.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United States Antimony Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc. Compass Minerals International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United States Antimony Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. United States Antimony Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Compass Minerals International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United States Antimony Corporation are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Compass Minerals International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United States Antimony Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for United States Antimony Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential upside is 10.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United States Antimony Corporation and Compass Minerals International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats United States Antimony Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.