United Services Automobile Association Upped Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Holding by $3.73 Million; Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Stake

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 27,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 182,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.10M, up from 155,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 464,663 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp owns 153,896 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 1.22% or 65,323 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.19% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,904 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1,482 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0.32% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 22,196 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 35,820 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Northwest Counselors has 2,394 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Pa invested in 2.27% or 199,874 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 741,856 shares. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Prio Wealth LP accumulated 67,968 shares. First Citizens National Bank And accumulated 3,589 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 63,873 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 38,769 shares to 69,087 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 127,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,583 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).