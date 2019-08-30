United Services Automobile Association Upped Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $4.23 Million; Ashmore Group Plc Has Lowered Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Holding as Share Value Rose

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 646,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 316,582 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 963,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 6.88M shares traded. PetrÃƒÂ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 05/03/2018 – Petrobras Gains Technology in Partnerships — CERAWeek Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD CONSIDERING CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY, INCLUDING PAYMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS- FILING; 28/05/2018 – Brazil to implement variable tax on diesel imports -minister; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS PART OF FUEL TALKS, DECISION MAY COME TMRW:PADILHA; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF DIESEL PRICE CUT IS TO GIVE THE GOVERNMENT AND TRUCKERS TIME TO NEGOTIATE; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS FORECASTS $6 Bl FOR INTEREST AND $1.5 BLN IN PRINCIPAL DEBT PAYMENTS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS PRICING POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED AND IS WORKING WELL, BRINGING EXPECTED RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – Brazil, Petrobras near rights-transfer deal -deputy minister; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: REFINERIES WILL BE SOLD AFTER DISCUSSION WITH SECTOR

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 55,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 976,084 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.83M, up from 920,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 1.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited accumulated 5,165 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Crow Point Ltd Liability Com owns 269,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Management, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,351 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 429,772 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 13,069 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviance Cap holds 0.66% or 57,257 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Laffer Invests stated it has 4,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kistler has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,364 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 15,700 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Estabrook accumulated 1,096 shares. 6,995 were reported by Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated. Sei Investments stated it has 92,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

