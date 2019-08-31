United Services Automobile Association Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Cut by $3.21 Million; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Position by $11.55 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 145,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 36,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, down from 181,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.67 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 770,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares to 96,886 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 97,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap Corporation invested in 110,000 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.29% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.2% or 1.91M shares. Raymond James Financial Service reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 58,160 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 499,830 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru accumulated 2,000 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 710,077 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 207,092 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.08M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 323,302 were reported by Icm Asset Management Wa. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 14,400 shares stake.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.02 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.