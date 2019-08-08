United Services Automobile Association Raised Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Stake by $455,948 as Stock Price Rose

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 119.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 116,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 214,157 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 97,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 244,883 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 14,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 152,801 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 167,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 23.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.18 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,353 shares to 77,189 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 1.08% or 2.84M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 175,736 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 385,268 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Com has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 2.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westchester Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 366 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 82,517 shares. 91,040 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 29,925 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,014 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Company holds 2.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.78M shares. Pinnacle Limited Com holds 0% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Company holds 131,996 shares. Ghp Invest has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,196 activity. Shares for $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 53,330 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Tygh Cap Incorporated owns 648,624 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 214,700 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 183,086 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0% or 3,920 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 24,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 393,701 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 97,614 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 58,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex LP reported 32,952 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 4,047 shares. Pdt Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oarsman holds 1.16% or 175,524 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 109,819 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $111.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,001 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).