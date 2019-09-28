United Services Automobile Association Raised By $1.08 Million Its White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) Stake; Boston Partners Trimmed By $486,942 Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake

United Services Automobile Association increased White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 21.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 1,053 shares as White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 6,046 shares with $6.18 million value, up from 4,993 last quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd now has $3.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1068.9. About 25,780 shares traded or 37.91% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P

Boston Partners decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 18.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 81,157 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Boston Partners holds 367,419 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 448,576 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $458.37M valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 552,011 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 9,445 shares to 235,148 valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 96,565 shares and now owns 870,403 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 5,619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan owns 1,556 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Company has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 443 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 465 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.12% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3,449 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 705 shares or 0% of the stock. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 401 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandes Prtn Lp owns 1,055 shares. Dean Invest Associate Llc holds 0.58% or 3,921 shares.

Boston Partners increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 422,670 shares to 8.37M valued at $1.78B in 2019Q2. It also upped Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) stake by 35,165 shares and now owns 78,570 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was raised too.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of The Rubicon Project Rocketed Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.