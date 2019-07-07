United Services Automobile Association Position in Albany International (AIN) Lowered by $2.37 Million; Dominion Resources (D) Holder Kingfisher Capital Upped Its Position by $317,604 as Stock Value Rose

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Albany International Corp (AIN) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,738 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 231,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Albany International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 119,266 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.54 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 103,162 shares to 269,827 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

