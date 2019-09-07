United Services Automobile Association Lowered Titan Machinery (TITN) Stake by $378,375 as Market Valuation Rose; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $14.12 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 65,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.31 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 25,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The institutional investor held 184,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 210,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 113,078 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,900 shares to 43,461 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode reported 226,396 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 856 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 90,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 435 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 200,000 shares. 17,188 are held by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 184,962 shares. Landscape Management Ltd has 0.28% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 190,556 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 206,944 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 36,860 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 67,079 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 26,063 shares. Amer has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TITN’s profit will be $11.54 million for 7.11 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.29% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $83.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 50,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,602 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).