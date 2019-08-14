United Services Automobile Association Lowered Position in Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) by $576,810 as Stock Price Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding by $41.62 Million; Valuation Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 186.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 420,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 645,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.36 million, up from 225,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 482,359 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 3,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 37,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 64,477 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,438 shares to 14,907 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners P by 807,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 137,577 shares to 340,190 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 179,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).