United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in World Fuel Services (INT); Voya Financial (VOYA) Valuation Rose While Scout Investments Raised by $55.76 Million Its Stake

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.73M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.87 million shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 424.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 60,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 75,197 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 14,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 358,351 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research Inc invested in 13,690 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). First Amer National Bank has invested 0.12% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co owns 8,765 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dubuque State Bank Trust Communication has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.05% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 4.71% or 39,321 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 163,500 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 62 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 239,707 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 4,013 shares to 49,686 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,662 shares, and cut its stake in Fanuc Corporation (FANUY).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 83,132 shares to 482,244 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 138,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,549 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI).