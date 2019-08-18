United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX); Bp Wealth Management Lowered Position in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Valuation Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix (EQIX) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 774 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 1,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 1,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 86,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 85,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 104,032 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. 107,035 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,574 shares. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc reported 30,460 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd invested in 0.09% or 3,260 shares. Chartist Ca owns 563 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 6,225 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.06% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0.04% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.09% or 38,796 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Co Limited has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Jump Trading Ltd Liability owns 822 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 15,995 shares to 20,010 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 6,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa owns 1,971 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Drexel Morgan And owns 2,268 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Pnc Gru has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pettee reported 0.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Citizens Bankshares Trust Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,084 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.09% or 3,803 shares in its portfolio. Cantillon Capital Limited Liability Co reported 2.77% stake. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc accumulated 76,990 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.07% or 429,469 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1,686 shares. Panagora Asset owns 13,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Co Inc holds 1,475 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,541 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $205.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 16,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,540 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).