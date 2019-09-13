United Services Automobile Association Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $22.98 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Allen Holding Has Upped Its Stake by $4.70 Million as Share Value Rose

Allen Holding Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Holding Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Holding Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 3.50 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 40.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 247,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 864,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.87M, up from 617,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 641,936 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Trust holds 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 22,792 shares. 107,191 are held by Associated Banc. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 313,388 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 759 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 0.29% or 10.86 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has invested 0.77% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru invested in 0.46% or 8,100 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 15,801 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jacobs Ca stated it has 3,687 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 298,519 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.1% or 132,204 shares in its portfolio. 64,190 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 45,332 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 105,000 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 31,322 shares to 441,865 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,420 shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.