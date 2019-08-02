United Services Automobile Association Holding In Ypf Sa (YPF) Was Has Increased; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Stake by $27.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 132,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 199,390 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09 million, down from 331,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $235.15. About 480,021 shares traded or 12.97% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Ypf Sa (YPF) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 81,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 902,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 820,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Ypf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 1.23 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $496.17 million for 16.47 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 630,660 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,879 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 13,500 shares. Ftb invested in 296 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.53% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.75 million shares. Canyon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 682,475 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 30.66 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 22,223 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 3.74M shares. Moreover, Augustine Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Bank & Tru accumulated 702 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.25% or 84,345 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 17,889 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 53,757 shares. Ems LP reported 280,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 95,284 shares to 650,685 shares, valued at $71.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN) by 25,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,962 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).