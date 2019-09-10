United Services Automobile Association Holding in Vermilion Energy (VET) Has Lowered by $2.99 Million; Nwi Management LP Holding in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Has Upped by $2.65 Million as Shares Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 638,244 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 124,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 709,676 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 834,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 812,739 shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre, worth $104,800. The insider Christie Edward M III bought $99,584.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 20,638 shares to 52,065 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 200,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc.