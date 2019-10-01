United Services Automobile Association Holding in Total System Services (TSS) Cut by $6.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Progressive (PGR) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Raised Its Holding by $13.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 322.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 216,223 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 52,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 461,040 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.14M, down from 514,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 552,197 shares to 372,261 shares, valued at $38.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,239 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 26,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Agf Invs Inc accumulated 0.79% or 812,480 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 3,778 shares stake. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 4,647 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 29,300 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 112,482 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa accumulated 45,592 shares. First National Tru Company holds 0.02% or 2,539 shares. Fil reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Glob Invsts owns 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.00M shares. Mcf Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 500 shares. 107,039 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 4,412 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd reported 48,247 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 641,937 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $17.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.