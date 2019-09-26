United Services Automobile Association Holding in General Dynamics (GD) Has Increased by $5.98 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mitek Sys (MITK)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 672,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 616,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 148,617 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 33,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 169,402 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, up from 136,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73 billion market cap company. It closed at $186 lastly. It is down 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 11,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Lyon Street Limited Liability Co has invested 2.24% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,100 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 72,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 26,757 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Street reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 41,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 56,802 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,656 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 1.84M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Co reported 184,918 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 262,503 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 185,545 shares to 824,319 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 38,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26,511 shares to 358,723 shares, valued at $131.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,056 shares, and cut its stake in Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Asset One Limited has invested 0.12% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 17,188 are held by Kcm Investment Advsr Lc. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 151,808 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.13% or 13,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 410,527 shares. American Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,654 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 35,150 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 11,758 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 1,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 136,349 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 2,745 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 250,653 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In stated it has 29,233 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

