United Services Automobile Association Holding in Dollar General (DG) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 58,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 547,322 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.98 million, down from 605,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $157.68. About 839,611 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.88M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $217.93. About 23.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania owns 0.54% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 96,787 shares. 146,395 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. First Trust has 6,078 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 1.18M shares. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 63,956 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,004 shares. The Virginia-based Sands Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 13,733 were reported by Intrepid Management Incorporated. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 56,320 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 103,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Trust stated it has 415,418 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,510 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De owns 2.37M shares. Optimum Invest has 738 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 123,962 shares to 460,705 shares, valued at $46.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 24,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,806 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to pay $1.2 million for selling expired, obsolete products – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.77 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 229,999 shares to 50,001 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grace & White Inc New York owns 2,581 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com reported 71,770 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,100 shares. Axa has 2.57M shares for 2% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 289,410 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd holds 10,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Inc holds 0.08% or 54,239 shares. Assetmark Inc has 261,012 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp stated it has 17,541 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 3.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,025 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc owns 21,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 285,685 are held by Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.