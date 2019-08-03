United Services Automobile Association Has Upped Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by $3.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Netease (NTES) Shares Declined While Overlook Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Position by $7.10 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 851,715 shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 42,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 615,903 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.37M, up from 573,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 1.09M shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 22,823 shares. 6 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,600 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 26,880 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.03% or 7,749 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 3.14M shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 39,760 shares. 1St Source Bank has 0.06% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,177 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested 0.48% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mai Cap Management reported 0.03% stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 23,929 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 68,199 shares to 800,185 shares, valued at $57.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,969 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 23.08 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.