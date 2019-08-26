United Services Automobile Association Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $7.78 Million; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 20.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 676,850 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 2.69 million shares with $96.64M value, down from 3.36 million last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 166,010 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

United Services Automobile Association decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 63,746 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 1.38M shares with $169.49 million value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $185.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 1.21M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -3.88% below currents $132.64 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.