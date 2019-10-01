United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position by $3.16 Million; As Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Value Declined, Bislett Management Has Raised by $1.26 Million Its Position

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 67,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 334,183 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75 million, up from 267,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.62M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02M, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 393,349 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 410,004 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 605,337 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Jefferies Grp Limited Com holds 9,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 69,763 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 78,824 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 38,777 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 37,953 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 254,350 shares. Bislett Mgmt Llc accumulated 625,000 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 7,469 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weber Alan W holds 6,133 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 2,662 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 657,269 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $167.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,098 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).