United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $5.54 Million as Share Value Declined; Hallmark Capital Management Holding In Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Was Has Lifted

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 2,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 6,772 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 191,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.57 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 183,402 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS

