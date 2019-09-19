United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Stake in Synnex (SNX) by $566,734; Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Agilent Technologies (A) Position

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 5,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 71,912 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 77,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 258,237 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 405,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.95 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.59 million, up from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.96M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 8.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13,290 shares to 181,811 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 188,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares National Amt (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,964 shares to 612,481 shares, valued at $119.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.