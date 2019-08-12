United Services Automobile Association Has Lifted Its Holding in Hms Holdings (HMSY) as Share Price Rose; Cooper Cos (COO) Market Value Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Holding by $291.36 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 984,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.65M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $336.87. About 260,672 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 39,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 233,598 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 194,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 756,679 shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 28,314 shares to 437,685 shares, valued at $166.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 23,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,698 shares, and cut its stake in Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 75 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company holds 731,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP invested 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 84,505 shares. 2.22M were accumulated by American Mngmt Inc. Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 233,598 shares. Caprock Group reported 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,722 shares. 83 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Incorporated. Oberweis Asset holds 1.63% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 273,750 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.81% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 60,700 shares. Citigroup accumulated 69,990 shares. Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 9,041 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.65 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.