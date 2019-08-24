United Services Automobile Association Has Increased By $1.35 Million Its Sientra (SIEN) Stake; Fred Alger Management Has Increased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 17,320 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 356,364 shares with $67.40M value, up from 339,044 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

United Services Automobile Association increased Sientra Inc (SIEN) stake by 67.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 168,950 shares as Sientra Inc (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 419,429 shares with $3.60M value, up from 250,479 last quarter. Sientra Inc now has $323.84 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 558,735 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 483,176 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 127,537 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jump Trading Limited holds 0.06% or 22,216 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Company Il invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Massachusetts-based Granite Point Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.73% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 181 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) owns 9,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Abingworth Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 285,056 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 138,785 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.05% or 365,524 shares. Pura Vida Invests Ltd Company owns 190,429 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 611,099 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. The insider Little Paul Sean bought $99,998. On Friday, June 7 OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 8,696 shares.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 9,592 shares to 53,919 valued at $10.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 223,820 shares and now owns 335,865 shares. Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 149.70% above currents $6.58 stock price. Sientra had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Maxim Group. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SIEN in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Craig Hallum. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) stake by 31,652 shares to 348 valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 51,236 shares and now owns 762,200 shares. Axos Financial Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -15.95% below currents $248.91 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.

