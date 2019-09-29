United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Position by $450,626; Share Price Declined; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Continues to Hold Position in Dexcom (DXCM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 20,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 199,271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, up from 178,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1.16 million shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes: Topline Results From ENLIGHTEN-2 Study Expected in 4Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE ALKERMES LAUNCHES AWARD PROGRAM TO SUPPORT AND ADVANCE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS RESEARCH; 21/04/2018 – Top 5 of the week: #1 In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Alkermes Rtgs Unaffected By FDA Letter; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes Receives Refusal To File Letter From FDA For ALKS 5461; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES SAYS AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW CLASS OF REPLACEMENT TERM LOANS OF $284.3 MLN MATURING ON MARCH 26, 2023 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research; 08/05/2018 – Atlas Obscura: Alkermes is a syrupy, spicy liqueur whose bright red color originally came from an unusual source: the scales of

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 686,328 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26,226 shares to 24,351 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 202,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,953 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Russell 1000 Momentum Focus Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALKS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Cap Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Utah Retirement Sys owns 29,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 18,507 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 3.95 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 471,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp reported 6,650 shares stake. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 147 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 142,571 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.13% or 414,522 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1,908 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 375,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 27,656 shares. First Light Asset Lc owns 228,023 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 214,790 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

