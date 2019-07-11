United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased Stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $856,128 as Stock Price Rose; Richard C Young & Company Stake in Harris Del (HRS) Has Trimmed by $388,755

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 758,595 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.64 million, down from 775,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 91,024 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 291.20% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Push Back on FCC Proposal to Cut Phone and Broadband Service from Struggling Americans; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Capital Advisors’ David Harris Recognized by Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Harris Corp’s Proposed Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Neil Patrick Harris dishes on his snarky `Unfortunate’ role; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 10/05/2018 – Here are the five vulnerabilities discussed by Tristan Harris; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades From A1 To A3 To Harris Co Ud 6 Tx’s, Goult Debt; Outlook Negative; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corp Announces Sallie Bailey Has Been Appointed to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25M for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,112 shares to 38,783 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 30,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 235,170 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $183.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 71,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 KLAUDER PAUL bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 3,110 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.09 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.