United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased Its Albany International (AIN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST OPPOSED FAA RECOMMENDATION TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 23/04/2018 – Deadly Southwest engine blast could shake any traveler but air travel has become remarkably safe

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Albany International Corp (AIN) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,738 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 231,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Albany International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 151,996 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 3.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AIN’s profit will be $27.22M for 23.85 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

