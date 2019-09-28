United Services Automobile Association Has Cut Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Electron Capital Partners Lifted by $3.25 Million Its Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 3,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 35,459 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 508,883 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Corp invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Incorporated owns 137,659 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 221,815 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Oaktree Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 1.22M shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Legal & General Group Plc invested in 0.04% or 2.98M shares. Parkside Natl Bank holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 171 shares. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,260 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 191,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Franklin Resources has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lord Abbett And Communications Lc reported 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares to 555,194 shares, valued at $76.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 37,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,782 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27,183 shares to 474,627 shares, valued at $54.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Term Bond Etf by 789,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).